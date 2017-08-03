PerkinElmer profit meets Street view, raises 2017 forecast

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc on Thursday reported second quarter profit that matched expectations and boosted its full-year earnings forecast range with a new midpoint slightly ahead of Wall Street estimates.

The company, which also sells neonatal and environmental testing products, now expects adjusted 2017 earnings of $2.84 to $2.92 per share, up from its prior view of $2.80 to $2.90.

Analysts' on average are forecasting an adjusted profit of $2.86 per share, according to Thomson Reuters data.

PerkinElmer posted a net profit from continuing operations of $62.7 million, or 57 cents per share in the second quarter, compared with a profit of $57.7 million, or 53 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding special items, such as a large gain from the sale of a medical imaging business, PerkinElmer had adjusted earnings of 67 cents a share, exactly hitting analysts' average expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.