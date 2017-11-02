FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PerkinElmer third quarter profit edges past Street forecast
Sections
Featured
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
WORLD
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Bollywood
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
Apple
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 2, 2017 / 8:31 PM / a day ago

PerkinElmer third quarter profit edges past Street forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Laboratory equipment maker PerkinElmer Inc on Thursday reported slightly better-than-expected third-quarter profit and revenue and narrowed its full-year earnings forecast range while keeping the midpoint the same.

The company, which also sells neonatal and environmental testing equipment, posted a net profit from continuing operations of $96.5 million, or 87 cents per share, compared with a profit of $53.9 million, or 49 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, PerkinElmer said it had adjusted earnings of 73 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 72 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters data.

PerkinElmer now expects adjusted 2017 earnings of $2.87 to $2.89 per share versus its prior view of $2.84 to $2.92. Analysts on average are forecasting $2.89 per share.

Revenue for the quarter rose 8 percent to $554.3 million, about $2 million more than the consensus Wall Street estimate. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.