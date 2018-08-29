Strong sales in China, India drive Pernod Ricard profit growth

PARIS (Reuters) - French spirits maker Pernod Ricard on Wednesday said sales and profit growth accelerated in full year 2017/18, driven by strong demand in China and India, as well as robust sales in the United States, its top market.

Bottles of Chivas Regal blended Scotch whisky, produced by Pernod Ricard SA, are displayed on the campus of the HEC School of Management in Jouy-en-Josas, near Paris, France August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The maker of Martell cognac and Mumm champagne handed investors a 17 percent dividend hike.

For the year ahead, Pernod - the world’s second-biggest spirits group behind Britain’s Diageo - forecast further profit growth in spite of an uncertain geopolitical and monetary climate. It gave no further details.

Pernod Ricard predicted a “very strong” first quarter, saying it would benefit from a low comparison base in India where it has faced setbacks including a ban on liquor outlets.

It also forecast a boost in the July-September period from an earlier Mid-Autumn Festival in China, where it banks on a thirst for premium drinks from a fast rising middle-class.

Pernod Ricard forecast underlying profit growth from recurring operations of between 5 percent and 7 percent for the full year ending June 30, 2019.

This would compare with the 6.3 percent rise achieved in the 2017/2018 financial year, when profits came in at 2.358 billion euros ($2.70 billion), - in line with an average forecast of 2.36 billion euros in an Inquiry Financial poll for ThomsonReuters.

Sales growth for the 2017/18 full-year accelerated to 6 percent from 3.6 percent the previous year, spurred by a 17 percent jump in China, 14 percent in India and 4 percent in the United States.

($1 = 0.8744 euros)