Jan 8 (Reuters) - Generic drugmaker Perrigo Company Plc appointed former Gerresheimer AG Chief Executive Uwe Rohrhoff as its new president and CEO, the company said on Monday.

Rohrhoff succeeds John Hendrickson, who will resign as CEO and board member on Jan. 15, Perrigo said in a statement. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)