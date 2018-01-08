FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Perth Mint's Dec gold sales up 13 pct, silver surges 61 pct
January 8, 2018

Perth Mint's Dec gold sales up 13 pct, silver surges 61 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Jan 8 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's sales of gold and silver
products rose in December from a month ago, the mint said in a
blog post on its website on Monday.
    Sales of gold coins and minted bars rose 13 percent to 
27,009 ounces in December from 23,901 ounces a month ago, the
mint said.
    Silver sales during December surged 61 percent to 874,437
ounces from 544,436 ounces in November.
    The Perth Mint refines more than 90 percent of newly mined
gold in Australia, the world's second-largest gold producer
after China. 
    Spot gold prices rose 2.2 percent in December.
    
            Period      Gold (oz)     Silver (oz)
      (year-month)                 
          2017-Dec         27,009         874,437
          2017-Nov         23,901         544,436
          2017-Oct         44,618         999,425
         2017-Sept         46,415         697,849
          2017-Aug         23,130         392,091
         2017-July         23,675       1,167,963
         2017-June         19,259       1,215,071
          2017-May         29,679         826,656
        2017-April         10,490         468,977
        2017-March         22,232         716,283
          2017-Feb         25,257         502,353
          2017-Jan         72,745       1,230,867
          2016-Dec         63,420         430,009
          2016-Nov         54,747         984,622
          2016-Oct         79,048       1,084,213
         2016-Sept         58,811       1,031,858
          2016-Aug         14,684         376,461
         2016-July         16,870         693,447
         2016-June         31,368       1,220,817
          2016-May         21,035         974,865
        2016-April         47,542       1,161,766
        2016-March         47,948       1,756,238
          2016-Feb         37,063       1,049,062
          2016-Jan         47,759       1,473,408
          2015-Dec         40,096       1,083,460
          2015-Nov         31,664       1,145,239
          2015-Oct         66,951       1,751,898
         2015-Sept         63,791       3,349,557
          2015-Aug         33,390         707,656
         2015-July         51,088         746,700
 
 (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
