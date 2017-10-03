Perth Mint's Sept gold sales double on month, silver up 78 pct

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's sales of gold products doubled in September from a month earlier, while silver sales surged 78 percent, the mint said in a blog post on its website on Tuesday. Sales of gold coins and minted bars jumped to 46,415 ounces in September from 23,130 ounces a month ago, the mint said. Silver sales during the month also rose to 697,849 ounces, compared with 392,091 ounces in August. The Perth Mint refines more than 90 percent of newly-mined gold in Australia, the world's No. 2 gold producer after China. Spot gold prices recorded their biggest monthly drop for the year in September, pressured by the strength of the U.S. dollar amid increasing prospects of a December interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Period Gold (oz) Silver (oz) (year-month 17-Sept 46,415 697,849 17-Aug 23,130 392,091 17-July 23,675 1,167,963 17-June 19,259 1,215,071 17-May 29,679 826,656 17-April 10,490 468,977 17-March 22,232 716,283 17-Feb 25,257 502,353 17-Jan 72,745 1,230,867 16-Dec 63,420 430,009 16-Nov 54,747 984,622 16-Oct 79,048 1,084,213 16-Sept 58,811 1,031,858 16-Aug 14,684 376,461 16-July 16,870 693,447 16-June 31,368 1,220,817 16-May 21,035 974,865 16-April 47,542 1,161,766 16-March 47,948 1,756,238 16-Feb 37,063 1,049,062 16-Jan 47,759 1,473,408 15-Dec 40,096 1,083,460 15-Nov 31,664 1,145,239 15-Oct 66,951 1,751,898 15-Sept 63,791 3,349,557 15-Aug 33,390 707,656 15-July 51,088 746,700 (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)