Peru cenbank warns politicians to stay calm for good of economy
September 15, 2017 / 5:49 PM / a month ago

Peru cenbank warns politicians to stay calm for good of economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The president of Peru’s central bank warned the executive branch and the opposition-controlled Congress on Friday to avoid fanning tensions during the country’s political crisis to avoid hurting the economy’s incipient recovery.

Julio Velarde, speaking at the bank’s presentation of a quarterly inflation report, added that he did not see major impacts on markets, aside from a 0.3 percent depreciation of the currency, after Congress ousted President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski’s cabinet early on Friday. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes, Writing By Mitra Taj; Editing by Richard Chang)

