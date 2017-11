LIMA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Peru’s annualized inflation rate will likely end the year at about 1.9 or 2 percent, at the center of the central bank’s target range, the bank’s chief said Wednesday on the eve of its interest rate decision.

Velarde also told journalists on the sidelines of an event that the economy likely grew by more than 3 percent in September from the same month a year earlier on robust construction and mining activity. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes)