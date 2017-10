LIMA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank will lower the reserve requirement for dollar deposits to 40 percent from 41 percent starting in October to help strengthen local lending as the Federal Reserve tightens its monetary policy, the bank said on Thursday.

The change should inject about $100 million into Peru’s financial system and marked the sixth lowering of reserve requirements for dollar deposits so far this year. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Tom Brown)