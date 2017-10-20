FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru October inflation will likely be negative -cenbank chief
October 20, 2017 / 1:22 AM / in 5 days

Peru October inflation will likely be negative -cenbank chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Peru’s consumer prices will likely fall in October, which would mark the second straight negative inflation reading after prices fell 0.02 percent in September, Peruvian Central Bank President Julio Velarde told reporters on Thursday.

Velarde said the South American country’s economy would likely grow between 2.5-2.7 percent year-over-year in the third quarter of 2017, and between 3.5-3.7 percent in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
