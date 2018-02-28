FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 7:59 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Ex-Odebrecht head in Peru says he donated to president's campaign -lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The former head of Peru operations for scandal-plagued Brazilian builder Odebrecht, Jorge Barata, told prosecutors that he gave money to President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski’s 2011 campaign, an attorney for opposition leader Keiko Fujimori said on Wednesday.

Barata, a state’s witness for a money laundering probe involving several politicians, also told Peruvian prosecutors that he gave money to two representatives for Fujimori’s party, Fujimori’s attorney Guiliana Loza told reporters in Brazil in comments broadcast live in Peru on local TV channel Canal N.

It was not clear if Barata was being accused of any wrongdoing for making campaign contributions. (Reporting By Mitra Taj)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
