FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru prosecutors raid offices of major builders in graft probe
Sections
Featured
U.S. ultimatum on nuclear deal, new sanctions draw Iran threat
WORLD
U.S. ultimatum on nuclear deal, new sanctions draw Iran threat
India ruin South Africa's progress with run outs as Amla falls
SPORTS
India ruin South Africa's progress with run outs as Amla falls
India this week
EDITOR'S PICKS
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
January 12, 2018 / 7:18 PM / a day ago

Peru prosecutors raid offices of major builders in graft probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Peru prosecutors raided the offices of local construction conglomerate Grana y Montero , Brazilian builders OAS and Andrade Gutierrez and other companies on Friday, the attorney general’s office announced on Twitter.

Grana y Montero said it was co-operating with the investigation into the so-called “construction club,” led by an anti-graft team of prosecutors that it said had visited its facilities.

Investigators in Peru have been looking into accusations that construction companies took part in bribes for contracts, sparked by Brazil’s massive ‘Car Wash’ probe into kickbacks.

As part of the operation, authorities targeted 42 properties and arrested a former advisor to the transport ministry, one of six people it expected to be detained, the attorney general’s office added.

Reporting By Mitra Taj, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.