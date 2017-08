LIMA, July 14 (Reuters) - Peru's economy grew by a faster-than-expected 3.39 percent in May from the same month a year earlier, the quickest pace in four months, state statistics agency Inei said Friday.

A Reuters poll had forecast a 2.8 percent reading for May. The economy expanded 1.96 percent year-on-year in the first five months of 2017 and 3 percent in the 12 months through May, Inei said. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)