June 16, 2017 / 3:37 PM / 2 months ago

Peru central bank lowers 2017 economic outlook

1 Min Read

LIMA, June 16 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank reduced on Friday its forecast for 2017 economic growth to 2.8 percent from 3.5 percent seen in March, as the country sees falling investment with infrastructure projects frozen due in part to the Odebrecht corruption scandal.

In its quarterly report, the bank also raised its 2018 growth outlook to 4.2 percent from 4.1 percent previously. It raised its fiscal deficit estimate for both years, to 3 percent of gross domestic product in 2017 and 3.5 percent in 2018. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

