CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Peru government expects economy to expand 2.8 pct this year

(In fourth paragraph, corrects figures to show minister was referring to fiscal deficit and not budget increase)

LIMA, July 18 (Reuters) - Peruvian Prime Minister and Finance Minister Fernando Zavala said on Tuesday that the economy will likely grow 2.8 percent this year before expanding by between 3.8 percent and 4 percent in following years.

Zavala told a press conference that the centrist government of President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski expects the nation's economy to eventually reach a 5 percent annual rate of growth.

Kuczynski's government had initially forecast the economy growing at a faster pace this year than its 3.9 percent expansion in 2016 but severe flooding and a graft scandal involving Brazilian builder Odebrecht has triggered a slowdown.

Zavala said that the government is increasing the budget and the fiscal deficit will likely expand to 3 percent of gross domestic product this year and to 3.5 percent next year.

Peru will likely tap global capital markets next year with a new sovereign bond issuance to either finance government spending or extend the life of the country's debt, Zavala added. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)