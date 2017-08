LIMA, July 13 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank lowered its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.75 percent as widely expected on Thursday, its second rate cut in three months as the economy slows and inflation retreats.

All 14 analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the bank's decision, which follows three straight months of falling consumer prices. (Reporting by Lima Newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)