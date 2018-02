BUENOS AIRES, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy likely grew between 2.4 and 2.5 percent in 2017, Jorge Estrella, the manager of the central bank’s economic studies, told journalists in a conference call on Friday.

The central bank had previously estimated growth of 2.7 percent for last year. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes and Marco Aquino; Writing by Caroline Stauffer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)