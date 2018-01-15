Peru's economy grew 1.78 pct in November yr/yr

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy grew by 1.78 percent in November from the same month a year earlier thanks to a surge in foreign demand for the country’s mineral exports, state statistics agency Inei said on Monday.

A Reuters poll had forecast a 2.55 percent year-over-year expansion. In the first 11 months of the year, Peru’s economy grew by 2.38 percent, Inei said.

On Friday, the central bank said it expected that the Andean country’s economy grew slightly below 2.7 percent in 2017.

Export activity grew 12.7 percent in November, driven primarily by greater demand for copper, zinc and gold. Mining activity grew 5 percent, driven by increases in zinc, lead and copper output. Peru is the world’s No. 2 exporter of the red metal.

Strong mining activity was partly offset by a sharp 45.6 percent decline in the fishing sector and a 6.6 percent decline in manufacturing output. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Peter Cooney)