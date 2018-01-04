Peru's finance minister warns political crisis not over

LIMA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Peru’s finance minister warned on Thursday that the political crisis that roiled Peru in the last days of 2017 was not over yet but said it should not have any major impact on the economy as long as it is resolved “in a civilized way.”

In a rare press conference, Claudia Cooper maintained the ministry’s previous forecasts and said that while public investments halted for two weeks as President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski narrowly averted an impeachment bid in Congress last month, they have since resumed. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)