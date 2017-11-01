FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru consumer price index slips 0.47 pct in October
November 1, 2017 / 1:03 PM / a day ago

Peru consumer price index slips 0.47 pct in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    LIMA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Peru's consumer price index
 slipped 0.47 percent in October as food costs
continued to fall, marking the fifth negative reading this year,
state statistics agency Inei said on Wednesday.
    A Reuters poll had forecast a 0.10 percent drop in the index
in October.
    The annual inflation rate eased to 2.04 percent, at the
center of the central bank's 1-3 percent target range, Inei
said. The consumer price index has risen 1.41 percent so far
this year.
    
                October     September   October 2016
 Monthly rate   -0.47       -0.02       +0.41
 12-month rate  +2.04       +2.94       +3.41
   

 (Reporting By Mitra Taj)

