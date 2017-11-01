Peru consumer price index slips 0.47 pct in October

LIMA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Peru's consumer price index slipped 0.47 percent in October as food costs continued to fall, marking the fifth negative reading this year, state statistics agency Inei said on Wednesday. A Reuters poll had forecast a 0.10 percent drop in the index in October. The annual inflation rate eased to 2.04 percent, at the center of the central bank's 1-3 percent target range, Inei said. The consumer price index has risen 1.41 percent so far this year. October September October 2016 Monthly rate -0.47 -0.02 +0.41 12-month rate +2.04 +2.94 +3.41 (Reporting By Mitra Taj)