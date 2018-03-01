FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 2:06 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Peru inflation rises 0.25 in Feb, annual rate falls to 1.18 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    LIMA, March 1 (Reuters) - Peru's consumer price index
 rose 0.25 percent in February as the annual
inflation rate fell to 1.18, the weakest in nearly eight years,
state statistics agency Inei said Thursday.
    The central bank aims to keep inflation between 1 percent
and 3 percent and has cut the benchmark interest rate several
times in the past year amid slowing economic growth.
    
                February    January     February 2017
 Monthly rate   +0.25       +0.13       +0.32
 12-month rate  +1.18       +1.36       +3.25
 
    

 (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
