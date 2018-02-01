FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 5:04 AM / 2 days ago

Peru inflation slows to 7-year low in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    LIMA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Peru's consumer price index
 in January rose 0.13 percent from December, marking
the second straight monthly increase amid higher housing, fuel
and electricity prices, state statistics agency Inei said on
Thursday.
    A Reuters poll had forecast a 0.18 percent increase in the
index in January.
    The annual inflation rate eased to 1.25 percent, the lowest
level since May 2010, Inei said. The central bank targets
inflation between 1-3 percent. The consumer price index rose
1.36 percent in 2017.
    
                January     December 2017  January 2017
 Monthly rate   +0.13       +0.16          +0.24
 12-month rate  +1.25       +1.36          +3.10
   

 (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by
Sandra Maler)
