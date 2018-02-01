Peru inflation slows to 7-year low in January

LIMA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Peru's consumer price index in January rose 0.13 percent from December, marking the second straight monthly increase amid higher housing, fuel and electricity prices, state statistics agency Inei said on Thursday. A Reuters poll had forecast a 0.18 percent increase in the index in January. The annual inflation rate eased to 1.25 percent, the lowest level since May 2010, Inei said. The central bank targets inflation between 1-3 percent. The consumer price index rose 1.36 percent in 2017. January December 2017 January 2017 Monthly rate +0.13 +0.16 +0.24 12-month rate +1.25 +1.36 +3.10 (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Sandra Maler)