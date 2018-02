LIMA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Southern Copper Corp will invest about $2.5 billion in Peruvian copper project Michiquillay, with production of 225,000 tonnes of copper per year expected to start in 2015, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Southern Copper won a tender to develop the mine on Tuesday, in an auction that attracted just two bidders. The government had expected investment of around $2 billion would be needed. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; writing by Hugh Bronstein)