Sexy sashays out, deadly data in, for Peru's Miss Universe pageant

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Forget bust measurements, sashaying down the catwalk and earnest dreams of working with children. The latest trend for beauty queens in Peru is reciting statistics on violence against women.

More than 20 women hoping to represent Peru in November’s 66th Miss Universe Competition in Las Vegas recited facts about trafficking, femicide and harassment to impress the judges.

The winner, 20-year-old Romina Lozano, described her vital statistics as “3,114 women victims of trafficking up until 2014” on the most watched show in Peru that was broadcast on Sunday.

The organisers also projected newspaper clippings of stories about violence against women as the contestants posed in bikinis at a theater in the capital city, Lima.