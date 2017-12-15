Peru lawmakers file motion to impeach president Kuczynski

LIMA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Opposition lawmakers in Peru’s Congress presented a motion on Friday seeking to impeach President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski for “moral incapacity” due to his ties to Brazil’s Odebrecht, a company that has admitted to paying bribes across Latin America.

The motion was signed by lawmakers from across the political spectrum. It said Kuczynski’s Thursday evening address, in which he said he would not resign and denied wrongdoing over payments made by Odebrecht to a company he owned, was unconvincing. (Reporting by Marco Aquino and Mitra Taj; Writing by Caroline Stauffer, Editing by Rosalba O‘Brien)