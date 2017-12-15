FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru lawmakers file motion to impeach president Kuczynski
Sections
Featured
In-flight sexual assaults often unreported
Analysis
In-flight sexual assaults often unreported
Cadavers in ballroom: Doctors practice their craft in hotels
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Cadavers in ballroom: Doctors practice their craft in hotels
International reaction to arrest of Reuters reporters in Myanmar
Myanmar
International reaction to arrest of Reuters reporters in Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
December 15, 2017 / 6:37 PM / a day ago

Peru lawmakers file motion to impeach president Kuczynski

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Opposition lawmakers in Peru’s Congress presented a motion on Friday seeking to impeach President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski for “moral incapacity” due to his ties to Brazil’s Odebrecht, a company that has admitted to paying bribes across Latin America.

The motion was signed by lawmakers from across the political spectrum. It said Kuczynski’s Thursday evening address, in which he said he would not resign and denied wrongdoing over payments made by Odebrecht to a company he owned, was unconvincing. (Reporting by Marco Aquino and Mitra Taj; Writing by Caroline Stauffer, Editing by Rosalba O‘Brien)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.