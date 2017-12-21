FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Imprisoned Alberto Fujimori asks Peru president for freedom
December 21, 2017 / 4:31 PM / 5 days ago

Imprisoned Alberto Fujimori asks Peru president for freedom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Peru’s former authoritarian president Alberto Fujimori has asked President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski to free him from prison, a spokesman for the justice ministry and Fujimori’s former lawyer told Reuters on Thursday, hours before Fujimori’s sympathizers in Congress vote on whether to remove Kuczynski from office.

Fujimori has served 12 out of 25 years of a prison sentence for graft and human rights crimes, and could be freed on Christmas Eve if Kuczynski agrees to release him by reducing his sentence, said William Paco Castillo, Fujimori’s friend and former lawyer.

Fujimori does not currently have a lawyer. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes; Writing By Mitra Taj; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

