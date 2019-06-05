Peru Congress gets set for confidence vote on the government

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru’s Congress readied itself on Wednesday to take a confidence vote on the government, a vote called by President Martin Vizcarra as part of his effort to pressure lawmakers to pass his anti-graft program.

Debate in the unicameral legislature began on Tuesday and was suspended late at night after more than nine hours of argument. Lawmakers resumed the debate on Wednesday.

If the opposition-controlled Congress votes “no confidence,” Vizcarra’s cabinet would be dissolved and he could invoke a constitutional measure authorizing him to dissolve Congress and call new legislative elections.

The president’s proposals include measures aimed at cleaning up campaign financing and ending parliamentary immunity from prosecution. But his reforms have languished in committee and the opposition has shelved or voted down other proposals.