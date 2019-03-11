Peru President Vizcarra to name actor as new prime minister: sources

LIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra will name actor and former culture minister Salvador del Solar as his new prime minister on Monday, three sources said.

Vizcarra has been looking to shake up his government after his approval rating started to slip in recent weeks.

A trained lawyer, del Solar is best known for his roles in Spanish-language films. He served as culture minister for about a year under former president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, who resigned in a graft scandal a year ago.

Vizcarra will swear in del Solar and other new cabinet ministers later on Monday, said the sources, who asked not be named because an announcement had not been made.

Local media reported earlier on Monday that Vizcarra had chosen del Solar as his new prime minister.

Vizcarra’s spokeswoman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Del Solar could not immediately be reached for comment.