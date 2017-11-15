FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru's Kuczynski says he did not work as a consultant for Odebrecht
November 15, 2017

Peru's Kuczynski says he did not work as a consultant for Odebrecht

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said on Wednesday claims he had worked as a consultant for Brazilian construction company Odebrecht SA, which has admitted to paying millions of dollars of bribes in the country, were false.

Kuczynski said in a speech broadcast on television that he had never received any campaign donations from Odebrecht. The statements came a day after local newspaper El Comercio reported that the scandal-plagued company hired Kuczynski as a consultant a decade ago. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Chris Reese)

