FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru's Kuczynski to name new energy and mines minister in shuffle -sources
Sections
Featured
EU calls on Myanmar to free Reuters journalists
Myanmar
EU calls on Myanmar to free Reuters journalists
Pakistani journalist critical of military escapes kidnap attempt
South Asia
Pakistani journalist critical of military escapes kidnap attempt
How courts help companies keep sexual misconduct under cover
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How courts help companies keep sexual misconduct under cover
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
January 9, 2018 / 7:48 PM / a day ago

Peru's Kuczynski to name new energy and mines minister in shuffle -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Peru’s center-right President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski is going to swear Deputy Energy Minister Angela Grossheim in as his new energy and mines minister in a cabinet shuffle later on Tuesday, three sources said.

Current Energy and Mines Minister Cayetana Aljovin will be named the new foreign minister, replacing Ricardo Luna, who will depart from the cabinet, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement.

Kuczynski will change nine ministers total in his 19-member Cabinet in the shuffle, and will keep Finance Minister Claudia Cooper in her post, according to a government list seen by Reuters.

Reporting By Mitra Taj Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.