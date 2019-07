Peru's President Martin Vizcarra pose at the government palace in Lima, Peru July 11, 2019. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

LIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra on Sunday proposed moving up legislative elections and cutting his mandate for 2020, considering that Congress has not approved all his requested political reforms.

Vizcarra, in his traditional national holiday speech in Congress, said the proposal will be presented to Congress and must be ratified in a referendum.