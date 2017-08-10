Peru cenbank holds rate as looks for moment to resume easing

LIMA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank held its benchmark interest steady at 3.75 percent as widely expected on Thursday but said it would remain "especially" attentive to new data on inflation in order to keep loosening monetary policy in the short-term.

Thirteen out of 16 analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a rate hold following two reductions earlier this year as the economy slowed sharply. The remaining three analysts expected a new, 25-basis-point cut. (Reporting By Lima Newsroom; Writing By Mitra Taj; Editing by Sandra Maler)