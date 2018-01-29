FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Basic Materials
January 29, 2018 / 7:34 AM / a day ago

Petra Diamonds sees lower-than-expected core earnings, cuts 2018 output view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Petra Diamonds Ltd said on Monday it expects full-year core earnings to come in about 10 percent to 15 percent below consensus, and cut its 2018 production forecast.

Petra said it expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to be lower, mainly due to the recent strengthening of the South African rand and its potential impact on Petra’s cost base in US dollar terms.

The company said it expects to produce 4.6-4.7 million carats (mcts), below its previous forecast of 4.8-5 mcts, primarily due to lower grade diamonds recovered from its Cullinan mine in South Africa.

Petra, which said in October it expected to breach an EBITDA related covenant measurement ratios, said it started formal discussions with its lender group. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.