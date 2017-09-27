Petra Diamonds gets Tanzanian government authorisation to resume diamond exports

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Petra Diamonds Ltd on Wednesday said it had received authorisation from the Tanzanian government to resume diamond exports and sales from the Williamson mine in Tanzania.

The company said the exact timing and process for the next diamond export to the company’s office in Antwerp and sale would be finalised between the company and the government.

Petra also said that no resolution had been reached over the 71,654.45 carat shipment from the Williamson mine that was blocked for export earlier this month. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian Croft)