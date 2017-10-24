FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Petrobras could bid on additional blocks in pre-salt auction-CEO
October 24, 2017 / 1:50 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Brazil's Petrobras could bid on additional blocks in pre-salt auction-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The chief executive officer of Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Tuesday the Brazilian state oil giant did not rule out bidding on blocks at auctions this week beyond the three it had already flagged, taking advantage of its preemptive rights.

Speaking on the sidelines of an oil conference in Rio de Janeiro, Pedro Parente said Petrobras would bid “not necessarily on just the three” but he added that the company would be selective and pick only the areas with greatest potential.

Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Daniel Flynn

