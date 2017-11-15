FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras CEO to discuss refining partnership with CNPC CEO this month
November 15, 2017

Petrobras CEO to discuss refining partnership with CNPC CEO this month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Petrobras Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said he will meet this month with the CEO of China National Petroleum Corp in Brazil to discuss the details of their partnership to build a refinery complex in Rio de Janeiro.

Parente told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in New York that the stake CNPC will have in the complex is not yet defined. Discussions with the Chinese company began last month.

Parente added that said he expects to have a first agreement with the government on the revaluation of stakes in offshore oil blocks known as ‘Transfer of Rights’ areas by the end of 2017.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer
