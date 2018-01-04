FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shareholders in Brazil demand Petrobras match $3 bln U.S. settlement
Sections
Featured
Asia currencies to pare 2017 gains but growth to cushion them
CURRENCIES
Asia currencies to pare 2017 gains but growth to cushion them
Apple, researchers eye patches to solve Intel chip flaws
CYBER RISK
Apple, researchers eye patches to solve Intel chip flaws
'Game of Thrones' last season set for 2019
Entertainment
'Game of Thrones' last season set for 2019
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 4, 2018 / 10:05 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Shareholders in Brazil demand Petrobras match $3 bln U.S. settlement

Marta Nogueira

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian shareholders of state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA are petitioning a Brazilian court to be paid on similar terms as those given to U.S. shareholders in a $2.95 billion settlement, a lawyer told Reuters on Thursday.

Petrobras on Wednesday agreed to settle a class action lawsuit in the United States that claimed damages for the oil company’s role in a bribery scheme involving company executives and government officials. Petrobras said the settlement was not an admission of guilt and denied any wrongdoing.

“The voluntary act of Petrobras paying $3 billion to foreign shareholders indicates it should pay proportional values to Brazilian shareholders,” Andre de Almeida, a lawyer leading the shareholder lawsuit in Brazil, told Reuters.

“After all, the same facts, the same defendants, should have the same consequence, independent of the jurisdiction of the investment.”

Petrobras declined to comment.

Wednesday’s settlement agreement, which must still be approved by a U.S. court, was one of the largest ever class action settlements in the United States.

For the last four years Brazil has been rocked by the so-called Car Wash investigation into kickbacks from contractors to executives of state-run companies and politicians in return for public projects.

Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Jake Spring, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.