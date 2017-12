SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA on Thursday received $3 billion under a $5 billion loan from China Development Bank, the company said in a securities filing.

The remaining $2 billion will be disbursed by CDB in January. Petrobras said it will prepay other liabilities. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)