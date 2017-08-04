FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Petrobras prepays $333 mln in 2018 debt, borrows $650 mln due in 2022
August 4, 2017 / 12:36 AM / 9 days ago

RPT-Petrobras prepays $333 mln in 2018 debt, borrows $650 mln due in 2022

1 Min Read

(Repeats story with no change to text or headline)

SAO PAULO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA prepaid a $333 million debt to Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi due in 2018 and borrowed $500 million from the Japanese bank due in 2022, the state-controlled oil company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

Petrobras, as the company is known, also borrowed $150 million from Banco Safra due in 2022, the filing added. Proceeds will help carry out liability management duties. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Tom Brown)

