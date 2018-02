RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA expects to amortize $8 billion in debt this year and next, a company executive said on Friday.

Bianca Nasser, Petrobras’ finance manager, said the company is more focused on buying back debt than issuing new bonds, adding that it does not have an urgent need to extend debt. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Bill Trott)