SAO PAULO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The board of Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA voted to list its fuel distribution unit on the São Paulo Stock Exchange, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Petrobras will sell a 25 percent to 40 percent stake in BR Distribuidora, as the unit is known, the filing said. The transaction is subject to approval by regulators. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Bernadette Baum)