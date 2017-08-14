FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 hours ago
Petrobras kickstarts non-binding stage of Paraguay asset sale
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Three CEOs resign from Trump council over Charlottesville
Virginia Violence
Three CEOs resign from Trump council over Charlottesville
Ronaldo hit with five-match ban after shoving referee
Sports
Ronaldo hit with five-match ban after shoving referee
As India marks 70 years of partition, memories fresh of bloodshed
India at 70
As India marks 70 years of partition, memories fresh of bloodshed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 14, 2017 / 11:58 AM / 17 hours ago

Petrobras kickstarts non-binding stage of Paraguay asset sale

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA has sent additional information on its Paraguayan assets to interested parties as it kickstarts the non-binding stage of the asset-sale process, according to a securities filing on Monday.

Petrobras, as the company is known, plans to exit the natural gas distribution sector in the country and sell hundreds of gasoline stations and convenience stores. It is also looking to sell its operations in three airports and a distribution unit near the Villa Elisa city. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.