Brazil's Petrobras receives three final bids for gas pipeline unit: sources

FILE PHOTO: A man walks in front of the Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA received three bids for gas pipeline network TAG, four sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Groups led by France’s Engie SA , Itausa Investimentos Itau SA, and EIG Global Energy Partners with Mubadala Investment Co delivered their final bids to the oil company known as Petrobras on Tuesday.

The sale of TAG, which operates about 2,800 miles (4,500 kilometres) of gas pipelines, is expected to be the largest divestment in Petrobras’ asset sale program. The oil company expects to fetch more than $8 billion with this sale.

Petrobras, Engie, Itausa and EIG did not immediately comment. Mubadala declined to comment on the matter.

On Monday, Reuters reported that some investors were dropping out of Itausa and EIG/Mubadala’s groups, in a move that could leave the group led by Engie in a stronger position. The French company was the winner of the first round and spent months discussing a sale contract with Petrobras.