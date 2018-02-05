FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 12:11 PM / 2 days ago

Brazil's Petrobras enters new phase of BSBios sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has begun a new non-binding phase in the sale process of its entire 50 percent stake in biodiesel producer BSBios, it said in a securities in filing in Monday.

Petrobras, as the company is widely known, announced the sale process for BSBios in December. As part of the new non-binding phase, companies that have expressed interest in the stake will receive additional information on BSBios, Petrobras said. (Reporting by Gram Slattery)

