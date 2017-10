SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA on Tuesday said it had started the binding stage for a proposed stake sale in the Maromba field, located in the Campos basin, according to a securities filing.

At this stage, interested companies would be able to conduct due diligence and make offers. Petrobras is the operator in Maromba, with a 70 percent share, while Chevron Corp holds 30 percent. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)