RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Thursday said it would invest $74.5 billion from 2018 to 2022, just slightly above the $74.1 billion it pledged to invest in the 2017-2021 period.

Petrobras, as the company is known, said the lion’s share, about $60.3 billion, would go to exploration and production, while $13.1 billion would be spent on refining and natural gas. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; editing by Jason Neely)