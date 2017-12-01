FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
First Libra pre-salt oil shipment likely in early January -Petrobras
Sections
Featured
Wait for a healthy correction
India Markets Weekahead
Wait for a healthy correction
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
India Insight
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
Exclusive
U.S.
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
December 1, 2017 / 7:05 PM / 2 days ago

First Libra pre-salt oil shipment likely in early January -Petrobras

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Petróleo Brasileiro SA is likely to begin shipping oil from the Libra pre-salt area early in January, an executive at the Brazilian state-controlled oil company said on Friday.

Operations at Libra kicked off this week with an output of around 17,500 barrels of oil per day (bpd), Petrobras executive Fernando Borges said in a conference call with reporters. That is likely to rise to 40,000 bpd in 50 to 60 days, he added. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.