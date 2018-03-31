FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 31, 2018 / 6:29 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Petrobras plans to sell a 25 percent stake in its refineries - newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA is planning the sale of a 25 percent stake in its refinery capacity, newspaper Folha de S. Paulo reported on Saturday.

The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen on a tank in at Petrobras Paulinia refinery in Paulinia, Brazil July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Petrobras, as the company is known, would put together its refineries in two groups located in Brazil´s south and northeast, Folha said, without citing how it obtained the information.

Petrobras said in an email to Reuters that no decision has been made yet about its refineries.

Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
