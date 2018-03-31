Petrobras plans to sell a 25 percent stake in its refineries - newspaper

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA is planning the sale of a 25 percent stake in its refinery capacity, newspaper Folha de S. Paulo reported on Saturday.

The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen on a tank in at Petrobras Paulinia refinery in Paulinia, Brazil July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Petrobras, as the company is known, would put together its refineries in two groups located in Brazil´s south and northeast, Folha said, without citing how it obtained the information.

Petrobras said in an email to Reuters that no decision has been made yet about its refineries.