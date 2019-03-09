Petrobras plans to cut $8.1 billion in operational costs through 2023

The logo of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras is pictured at a gas station in Natal, Brazil November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, announced plans to cut $8.1 billion from its operational costs in the period from 2019 through 2023, according to a securities filing released on Friday.

Petrobras said it intends to reach that economy on costs mainly with reductions in expenses with employees — it will launch a voluntary lay-off plan soon — and with lower expenditures in advertisement and office spaces.

The company said the proposed cuts on operational costs will reduce that allocation in its 2019-2023 business plan, which originally estimated those costs at $122.6 billion for the 5-year plan.

It also said it plans to sell some mature oil fields in Brazil, a small addition to its divestment program.