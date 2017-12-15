FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Petrobras to announce partnership for Campos Basin- CEO
Sections
Featured
In-flight sexual assaults often unreported
Analysis
In-flight sexual assaults often unreported
Cadavers in ballroom: Doctors practice their craft in hotels
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Cadavers in ballroom: Doctors practice their craft in hotels
International reaction to arrest of Reuters reporters in Myanmar
Myanmar
International reaction to arrest of Reuters reporters in Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
December 15, 2017 / 12:30 AM / in 2 days

Brazil's Petrobras to announce partnership for Campos Basin- CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA will announce soon a partnership to allow Campos Basin, which first produced oil 40 years ago, to continue producing for a long time, Petrobras Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said.

In an event in Sao Paulo, Parente said Campos Basin “will be able to produce oil for more 40 years”. Parente added the partnership for the Campos basin is not related to a wider agreement with Exxon Mobil Corp announced on Thursday. (Reporting by Lais Martins; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.